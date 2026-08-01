Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenable from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.68.

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Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 652.93 and a beta of 0.93. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.87 million. Tenable had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 0.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Tenable by 11.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,804 shares of the company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 498,647 shares of the company's stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Tenable

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tenable exceeded Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus and revenue of $268.51 million versus estimates of $264.87 million. Revenue increased 8.6% year over year. Tenable Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Tenable exceeded Q2 expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.51 versus the $0.47 consensus and revenue of $268.51 million versus estimates of $264.87 million. Revenue increased 8.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued stronger-than-expected EPS guidance, forecasting Q3 EPS of $0.49–$0.52 versus the $0.42 consensus and full-year EPS of $1.95–$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. The outlook reflects momentum in Tenable One, artificial intelligence offerings and customer expansion. TENB Q2 Earnings Beat and Outlook Raised

Management issued stronger-than-expected EPS guidance, forecasting Q3 EPS of $0.49–$0.52 versus the $0.42 consensus and full-year EPS of $1.95–$2.00 versus the $1.66 consensus. The outlook reflects momentum in Tenable One, artificial intelligence offerings and customer expansion. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $36 from $30 and Canaccord Genuity increased its target to $36 from $30; both firms maintained or initiated a “buy” view. Needham Raises Tenable Price Target

Needham raised its price target to $36 from $30 and Canaccord Genuity increased its target to $36 from $30; both firms maintained or initiated a “buy” view. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 from $43 while retaining an “equal weight” rating, and Barclays and Truist reaffirmed “hold” ratings. Truist separately reduced its target to $30 from $40, signaling limited near-term conviction.

Wells Fargo lowered its target to $35 from $43 while retaining an “equal weight” rating, and Barclays and Truist reaffirmed “hold” ratings. Truist separately reduced its target to $30 from $40, signaling limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its rating on Tenable, adding to investor concerns that the improved outlook may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation. Piper Sandler Cuts Tenable Rating

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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