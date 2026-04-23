Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.2833.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenaris from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Tenaris to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tenaris from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Tenaris alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tenaris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,086,075 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $115,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,817 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 186.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 905,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 589,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,682,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $103,128,000 after purchasing an additional 546,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 514.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 457,332 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,019,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 408,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company's stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. Tenaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel tubular products and related services, primarily serving the oil and gas industry as well as other energy and industrial markets. Its product portfolio centers on seamless and welded steel pipes used for casing, tubing and line pipe applications, alongside a range of specialty and mechanical steel tubes. The company also provides value‑added technical solutions, including premium connections, heat treatment and surface protection, to support drilling, completion and production activities.

Tenaris operates an integrated industrial and commercial network that combines manufacturing, distribution and field services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenaris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenaris wasn't on the list.

While Tenaris currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here