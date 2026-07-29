Tennant (TNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $329.55 million for the quarter. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.300 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Tennant had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tennant Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE TNC opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Tennant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tennant has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,116,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,452 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 90,611 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP raised its position in Tennant by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 344,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tennant by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

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