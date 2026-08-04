Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Trading 10.3% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $409.72 and last traded at $403.56. Approximately 4,132,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,882,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.80.

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Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 25.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $6,249,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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