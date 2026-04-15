Terex (NYSE:TEX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Terex in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.73.

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Terex Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $63.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Terex has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.08%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,012,793.80. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Terex by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Terex by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multiple quarterly and longer‑term EPS forecasts (examples: Q1 2028 to $1.26 from $1.22; Q1 2027 to $0.98 from $0.96; Q2 2026 to $1.34 from $1.33; FY2028 to $6.39 from $6.33). These upward revisions signal improving analyst views on Terex’s growth trajectory and can support buying interest. MarketBeat TEX Coverage

Zacks raised multiple quarterly and longer‑term EPS forecasts (examples: Q1 2028 to $1.26 from $1.22; Q1 2027 to $0.98 from $0.96; Q2 2026 to $1.34 from $1.33; FY2028 to $6.39 from $6.33). These upward revisions signal improving analyst views on Terex’s growth trajectory and can support buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate calendar item: Terex set its 2026 annual stockholder meeting for June 25, 2026 — a routine governance event with limited near‑term operational impact. Terex Sets Date for 2026 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Corporate calendar item: Terex set its 2026 annual stockholder meeting for June 25, 2026 — a routine governance event with limited near‑term operational impact. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some forecasts and has issued mixed ratings (including a recent "Strong Sell" on earlier notes and a modest cut to FY2026 EPS to $4.76 in April 10th reports). That negative language and the downgrade to FY2026 pressure sentiment and may limit upside from the upgrades above. MarketBeat TEX Coverage

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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