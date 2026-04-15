Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Here's Why

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.45 and last traded at $60.8930. Approximately 85,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,816,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

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Terex News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a bullish take calling Terex a strong momentum name for long‑term investors — a narrative that can support demand for the shares. Article Title

Zacks published a bullish take calling Terex a strong momentum name for long‑term investors — a narrative that can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Terex from "Strong Sell" to "Hold" (Apr. 15), which is a clear improvement in sentiment and may reduce selling pressure. Upgrade Details

Zacks Research upgraded Terex from "Strong Sell" to "Hold" (Apr. 15), which is a clear improvement in sentiment and may reduce selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near‑term EPS estimates (Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2 2027 and Q1 2028) and lifted its FY2028 EPS view to $6.39, signaling improved expected earnings power over time — a potential tailwind for the stock.

Zacks raised several near‑term EPS estimates (Q1/Q2 2026, Q1/Q2 2027 and Q1 2028) and lifted its FY2028 EPS view to $6.39, signaling improved expected earnings power over time — a potential tailwind for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Terex announced the date for its 2026 annual stockholder meeting (June 25), which is routine corporate governance news and unlikely to move the shares materially. Article Title

Terex announced the date for its 2026 annual stockholder meeting (June 25), which is routine corporate governance news and unlikely to move the shares materially. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2026 and Q4‑2026 estimates in earlier notes (small downgrades), and the firm had recently held a "Strong Sell" stance prior to the Apr. 15 upgrade — these factors create uncertainty and likely contributed to today’s downside in the shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Trading Down 7.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Terex's payout ratio is 20.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Terex by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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