Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $297.67 and last traded at $298.2260, with a volume of 28309318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.44.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla signed long-term power purchase agreements for solar and battery projects in Arizona and Texas, supporting energy-cost planning and its broader energy strategy. The company also expanded Optimus teleoperation capabilities through an acquisition from Virtuix. Tesla Secures Long-Term Power Deals and Expands Optimus Teleoperation

Tesla signed long-term power purchase agreements for solar and battery projects in Arizona and Texas, supporting energy-cost planning and its broader energy strategy. The company also expanded Optimus teleoperation capabilities through an acquisition from Virtuix. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood continued buying Tesla during the selloff, signaling confidence that robotaxis, full self-driving and Optimus could eventually create substantial new revenue streams. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also maintained an exceptionally bullish long-term price target. Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Tesla Stock

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood continued buying Tesla during the selloff, signaling confidence that robotaxis, full self-driving and Optimus could eventually create substantial new revenue streams. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also maintained an exceptionally bullish long-term price target. Neutral Sentiment: Direxion launched income-focused ETFs linked to Tesla and other large technology companies. The products may increase trading and options-related exposure to TSLA, but do not change Tesla’s operating outlook. Direxion Launches Income ETFs Targeting Tesla

Direxion launched income-focused ETFs linked to Tesla and other large technology companies. The products may increase trading and options-related exposure to TSLA, but do not change Tesla’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed second-quarter EPS expectations despite revenue exceeding forecasts. Operating income fell sharply, free cash flow turned negative and capital expenditures rose significantly, reinforcing concerns about margins and cash generation. Tesla’s Latest Earnings Report

Tesla missed second-quarter EPS expectations despite revenue exceeding forecasts. Operating income fell sharply, free cash flow turned negative and capital expenditures rose significantly, reinforcing concerns about margins and cash generation. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to Elon Musk’s plans for substantial AI, robotics and robotaxi spending, particularly as the robotaxi rollout and production timelines appear delayed. Musk has acknowledged significant execution challenges, while competitors such as Ford and BYD are increasing pressure in autonomous driving and humanoid robotics. Tesla Stock Falls as Investors Balk at AI Spending

Investors reacted negatively to Elon Musk’s plans for substantial AI, robotics and robotaxi spending, particularly as the robotaxi rollout and production timelines appear delayed. Musk has acknowledged significant execution challenges, while competitors such as Ford and BYD are increasing pressure in autonomous driving and humanoid robotics. Negative Sentiment: Although Tesla has declined substantially this year, valuation remains demanding relative to current earnings and sales. Analysts and short sellers argue that the stock still requires near-perfect execution, leaving it vulnerable to further downside if growth projects take longer or cost more than expected. Tesla Still Trades at a Premium Despite Weaker Earnings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.22, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here