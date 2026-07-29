Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 3% - Here's Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $297.38 and last traded at $298.32. Approximately 38,445,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 56,575,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.44.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla signed long-term power purchase agreements for solar and battery projects in Arizona and Texas, supporting energy-cost planning and its broader energy strategy. The company also expanded Optimus teleoperation capabilities through an acquisition from Virtuix. Tesla Secures Long-Term Power Deals and Expands Optimus Teleoperation

Tesla signed long-term power purchase agreements for solar and battery projects in Arizona and Texas, supporting energy-cost planning and its broader energy strategy. The company also expanded Optimus teleoperation capabilities through an acquisition from Virtuix. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood continued buying Tesla during the selloff, signaling confidence that robotaxis, full self-driving and Optimus could eventually create substantial new revenue streams. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also maintained an exceptionally bullish long-term price target. Cathie Wood Doubles Down on Tesla Stock

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood continued buying Tesla during the selloff, signaling confidence that robotaxis, full self-driving and Optimus could eventually create substantial new revenue streams. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also maintained an exceptionally bullish long-term price target. Neutral Sentiment: Direxion launched income-focused ETFs linked to Tesla and other large technology companies. The products may increase trading and options-related exposure to TSLA, but do not change Tesla’s operating outlook. Direxion Launches Income ETFs Targeting Tesla

Direxion launched income-focused ETFs linked to Tesla and other large technology companies. The products may increase trading and options-related exposure to TSLA, but do not change Tesla’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Tesla missed second-quarter EPS expectations despite revenue exceeding forecasts. Operating income fell sharply, free cash flow turned negative and capital expenditures rose significantly, reinforcing concerns about margins and cash generation. Tesla’s Latest Earnings Report

Tesla missed second-quarter EPS expectations despite revenue exceeding forecasts. Operating income fell sharply, free cash flow turned negative and capital expenditures rose significantly, reinforcing concerns about margins and cash generation. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to Elon Musk’s plans for substantial AI, robotics and robotaxi spending, particularly as the robotaxi rollout and production timelines appear delayed. Musk has acknowledged significant execution challenges, while competitors such as Ford and BYD are increasing pressure in autonomous driving and humanoid robotics. Tesla Stock Falls as Investors Balk at AI Spending

Investors reacted negatively to Elon Musk’s plans for substantial AI, robotics and robotaxi spending, particularly as the robotaxi rollout and production timelines appear delayed. Musk has acknowledged significant execution challenges, while competitors such as Ford and BYD are increasing pressure in autonomous driving and humanoid robotics. Negative Sentiment: Although Tesla has declined substantially this year, valuation remains demanding relative to current earnings and sales. Analysts and short sellers argue that the stock still requires near-perfect execution, leaving it vulnerable to further downside if growth projects take longer or cost more than expected. Tesla Still Trades at a Premium Despite Weaker Earnings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $402.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.22, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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