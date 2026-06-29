Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 8.5% - Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $413.27 and last traded at $411.84. Approximately 56,982,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 58,858,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. President Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

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Tesla Stock Up 8.5%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $405.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 377.83, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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