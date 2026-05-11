Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.9% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $449.16 and last traded at $444.9150. Approximately 77,666,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 62,908,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.35.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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