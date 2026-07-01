Tesla's (TSLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $420.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 385.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here