Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm's revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech's payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here