Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.450-0.480 EPS.

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Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,106,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.80.

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Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler bought 1,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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