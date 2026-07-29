Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.560-1.590 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 7,106,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,736. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 754.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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