Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTEK. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

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Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Tetra Tech's revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.560-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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