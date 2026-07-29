Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,688 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average daily volume of 10,058 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

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Trending Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Innovative brands delivered strong growth. Teva reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.1 billion, ahead of the $4.02 billion consensus estimate. Its three key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion, supporting the company’s strategy of shifting its portfolio toward higher-growth products. Teva Delivers Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Teva reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $4.1 billion, ahead of the $4.02 billion consensus estimate. Its three key innovative brands grew 43% year over year in local-currency terms to more than $1 billion, supporting the company’s strategy of shifting its portfolio toward higher-growth products. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY momentum prompted a higher outlook. UZEDY U.S. sales rose 43% year over year to a record $77 million in the quarter. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million–$290 million from $250 million–$280 million, reinforcing expectations for growth from long-acting injectable treatments. UZEDY Record Q2 Net Sales and Outlook

UZEDY U.S. sales rose 43% year over year to a record $77 million in the quarter. Teva raised its 2026 UZEDY revenue forecast to $270 million–$290 million from $250 million–$280 million, reinforcing expectations for growth from long-acting injectable treatments. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity and analyst sentiment were supportive. Call-option volume was about 136% above its average daily level, indicating increased bullish speculation. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 and maintained an overweight rating. The company’s broader branded-drug pipeline has further attracted investor attention.

Call-option volume was about 136% above its average daily level, indicating increased bullish speculation. Piper Sandler also raised its price target to $44 and maintained an overweight rating. The company’s broader branded-drug pipeline has further attracted investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Teva raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $16.5 billion–$16.9 billion, broadly in line with the $16.7 billion consensus. The company also raised outlooks for its three key innovative brands.

Teva raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $16.5 billion–$16.9 billion, broadly in line with the $16.7 billion consensus. The company also raised outlooks for its three key innovative brands. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and generics remained concerns. Quarterly EPS of $0.02 missed the $0.08 consensus, while revenue declined about 1% year over year, mainly because of lower generics sales. Full-year EPS guidance of $1.91–$2.11 is below the $2.17 analyst consensus, limiting the upside from the revenue outlook. Teva Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,727. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

NYSE TEVA traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 10,688,561 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,081. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.910-2.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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