Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $3.8457 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $37.35.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $547,732.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,860.85. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $11,633,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,933,559.92. The trade was a 85.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,710,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,582,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,747 shares of the company's stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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