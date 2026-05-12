Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $298.18 and last traded at $297.76, with a volume of 9330052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.80.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $270.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $3,822,653.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,718,999.75. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,300 shares of company stock valued at $72,897,962. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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