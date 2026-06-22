Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.3636.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Activity

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Jane Grote Abell sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $60,148.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,426.23. This represents a 13.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.05, for a total value of $483,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $981,331.05. This trade represents a 33.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,847 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,124 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company's stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $177.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $153.82 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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