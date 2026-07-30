Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $1.6738 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $209.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $153.82 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.92.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Texas Roadhouse's payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $194.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $222,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,504,526. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean G. Renfroe sold 426 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.53, for a total transaction of $82,017.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,575.80. This trade represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,864. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $33,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company's stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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