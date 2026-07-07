Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Textron from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. This trade represents a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Textron by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Textron Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:TXT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.28. 44,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,418. Textron has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Textron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.53%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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