TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Get TFI International alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TFII opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. TFI International has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $167.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.26. TFI International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,871 shares of the company's stock worth $106,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TFI International by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFI International by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,057 shares of the company's stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TFI International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,623 shares of the company's stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company's stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFI International wasn't on the list.

While TFI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here