TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.1970, with a volume of 26546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is 342.42%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 21,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $313,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $761,051.13. This trade represents a 69.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 13,756 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $205,101.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $573,736.80. This trade represents a 26.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the bank's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,358 shares of the bank's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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