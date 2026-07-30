TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

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TFS Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of TFSL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 770,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,951. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's payout ratio is 342.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, Director Daniel F. Weir bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $313,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 51,043 shares in the company, valued at $761,051.13. The trade was a 69.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $100,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $323,485.80. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TFS Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,751 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,966,004 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 387,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,302 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,011,000 after acquiring an additional 352,093 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,019,107 shares of the bank's stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,794 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 182,810 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFS Financial

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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