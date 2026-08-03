TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank's stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.87% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TFS Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised TFS Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.00.

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TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 12.36%.The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,101 shares in the company, valued at $932,401.26. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $110,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 49,943 shares in the company, valued at $791,596.55. This trade represents a 16.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company's stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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