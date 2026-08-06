The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.7143.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of AES from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, June 1st.

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AES Stock Up 0.2%

AES stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. AES has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that AES will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AES's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 6.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 259.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,407 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 39,283 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AES by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 146,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 129,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AES by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,072 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company's stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company's portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

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