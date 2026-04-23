The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Beer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 137.3% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 81.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SAM opened at $243.07 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $264.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.21. Boston Beer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $385.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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