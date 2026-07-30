The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $2.60

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.90 to $2.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clarivate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Clarivate from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.07.

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Clarivate Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 3,884,915 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,861. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $589.73 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.The firm's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Atairos Partners GP Inc. lifted its position in Clarivate by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,232,667 shares of the company's stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767,667 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,721,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 827.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,882,593 shares of the company's stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 506.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,668 shares of the company's stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,670 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Clarivate by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,091,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 2,148,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company's stock.

More Clarivate News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clarivate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Clarivate reported second-quarter EPS of $0.19, above the $0.17-$0.18 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Clarivate reported second-quarter EPS of $0.19, above the $0.17-$0.18 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook and said its Value Creation Plan is advancing strategic priorities, improving the company’s financial profile and supporting a sharper focus following the planned Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture. Clarivate Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

and said its Value Creation Plan is advancing strategic priorities, improving the company’s financial profile and supporting a sharper focus following the planned Life Sciences & Healthcare divestiture. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating and sees substantial potential upside, although it reduced its price target from $6 to $5. Clarivate Price Target Update

and sees substantial potential upside, although it reduced its price target from $6 to $5. Neutral Sentiment: Clarivate appointed Michael Easton as executive vice president and CFO, effective August 8. Easton, a longtime company executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, will replace Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Clarivate Appoints Michael Easton as Chief Financial Officer

Easton, a longtime company executive with more than 25 years of financial and operational experience, will replace Jonathan Collins, who is leaving to pursue another opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was weaker than expected and declined year over year. Quarterly revenue of $587.3 million missed the approximately $589.7 million consensus estimate and fell 5.5% from the prior-year period. Clarivate also reported a negative net margin, underscoring ongoing concerns about growth and profitability. Clarivate Q2 Earnings and Revenues

Quarterly revenue of $587.3 million missed the approximately $589.7 million consensus estimate and fell 5.5% from the prior-year period. Clarivate also reported a negative net margin, underscoring ongoing concerns about growth and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The lower Stifel price target signals reduced near-term expectations despite the continued Buy rating, adding pressure to the investment case.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

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