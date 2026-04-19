The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.6857.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.18. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear's core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

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