The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.0625.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Weiss Ratings cut The Hartford Insurance Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $145.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.63. The Hartford Insurance Group has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $69,310,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 199,619 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN projects 2028 earnings of $14.25 per share , indicating expectations for continued long-term earnings growth beyond the current-year consensus estimate of $12.73.

DOWLING & PARTN projects , indicating expectations for continued long-term earnings growth beyond the current-year consensus estimate of $12.73. Neutral Sentiment: The Hartford’s most recent quarterly results provided a favorable fundamental backdrop: earnings of $3.42 per share exceeded estimates of $3.16, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.26 billion. Net margin was 15% and return on equity was 21.66%.

The Hartford’s most recent quarterly results provided a favorable fundamental backdrop: earnings of $3.42 per share exceeded estimates of $3.16, while revenue rose 8.1% year over year to $7.26 billion. Net margin was 15% and return on equity was 21.66%. Negative Sentiment: DOWLING & PARTN lowered its FY2026 earnings forecast to $13.00 per share from $13.25, although the revised estimate remains above the $12.73 consensus.

DOWLING & PARTN lowered its FY2026 earnings forecast to $13.00 per share from $13.25, although the revised estimate remains above the $12.73 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded HIG from “hold” to “strong sell,” a notably bearish change that could weigh on investor sentiment. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded from “hold” to “strong sell,” a notably bearish change that could weigh on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo issued a pessimistic forecast for The Hartford’s stock, adding to the recent analyst caution. Wells Fargo Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Hartford Insurance Group

Wells Fargo issued a pessimistic forecast for The Hartford’s stock, adding to the recent analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target modestly to $144 from $143 but maintained a “market perform” rating. The target remains below the current trading level, implying limited near-term upside.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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