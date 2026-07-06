The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.1333.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,297,523.95. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.0%

SJM opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.27. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $88.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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