The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.8667.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

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Kroger Stock Up 3.4%

Kroger stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. Kroger has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 0.69%.The company had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

More Kroger News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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