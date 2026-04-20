The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.6944.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $251.00 to $237.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total value of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,563.16. The trade was a 79.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,415,066.67. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $14,840,973. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,714,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $369,169,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $215,113,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More The PNC Financial Services Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $148.28 and a one year high of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

Further Reading

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