The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $4.53 per share and revenue of $6.5020 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $176.88 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group's payout ratio is 39.51%.

Trending Headlines about The PNC Financial Services Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: PNC increased its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share, up 18% from $1.70, which highlights strong capital generation and shareholder-friendly capital return plans. PNC Raises Common Stock Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

PNC increased its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share, up 18% from $1.70, which highlights strong capital generation and shareholder-friendly capital return plans. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on PNC and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan and Wells Fargo also lifted targets and maintained overweight views, suggesting analysts see room for more share price appreciation. UBS/JPMorgan/Wells Fargo target updates

UBS raised its price target on PNC and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan and Wells Fargo also lifted targets and maintained overweight views, suggesting analysts see room for more share price appreciation. Positive Sentiment: PNC launched a new mobile banking app, which could support client engagement and improve the digital banking experience over time. PNC new mobile app

PNC launched a new mobile banking app, which could support client engagement and improve the digital banking experience over time. Neutral Sentiment: PNC is also cutting 18 branches in Colorado and Arizona after a FirstBank conversion, a routine network optimization move that may help efficiency but is unlikely to drive immediate earnings impact. PNC branch cuts article

PNC is also cutting 18 branches in Colorado and Arizona after a FirstBank conversion, a routine network optimization move that may help efficiency but is unlikely to drive immediate earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry news about banks exploring ways around debit-card fee caps could be supportive for large lenders like PNC, but the impact remains speculative for now. Banks seek work-around on debit card fee limits

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Novosel sold 1,800 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $411,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $710,664.11. This trade represents a 36.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,750.26. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $10,694,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. First Growth Capital LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 475.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $263.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $247.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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