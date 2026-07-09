The RMR Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

The RMR Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The RMR Group has a payout ratio of 123.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 230.8%.

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The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 137,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,379. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $647.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.05.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 406,888 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 66,829 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 802,739 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company's stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc NASDAQ: RMR is a publicly traded asset management company that specializes in providing comprehensive real estate and investment management services to both public and private entities. Acting as an external manager, RMR offers a range of services encompassing property management, asset management, fund administration, accounting, investor relations and compliance oversight. Its client base includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies (REOCs), closed-end real estate funds and institutional investors.

Founded in 1986, RMR Group has built a business model centered on recurring fee revenue generated through long-term service agreements with its managed entities.

Further Reading

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