Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Up 4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
The Sage Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • The Sage Group’s shares rose 4% to approximately GBX 977.81 in mid-day trading, reaching as high as GBX 1,024.50.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with five Buy ratings and three Holds, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of GBX 1,072.86.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 23.74 and revenue of GBX 136.30 billion, while analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately 42.15 pence.
  • Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group.

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,024.50 and last traded at GBX 977.81. Approximately 4,831,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,621,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 939.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,135 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,072.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a market cap of £8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 844.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 870.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 919.09.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.74 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 81.91% and a net margin of 14.62%.The business had revenue of GBX 136.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in The Sage Group Right Now?

Before you consider The Sage Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Sage Group wasn't on the list.

While The Sage Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines