The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Up 4% - Here's Why

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,024.50 and last traded at GBX 977.81. Approximately 4,831,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 44,621,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 939.80.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,135 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,000 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,072.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a market cap of £8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 844.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 870.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 919.09.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 23.74 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 81.91% and a net margin of 14.62%.The business had revenue of GBX 136.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

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