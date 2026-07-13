The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.3846.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $334.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 30.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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