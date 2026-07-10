The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.7647.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

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Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,882,706.25. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,339,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 486,861 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,537,000 after acquiring an additional 458,746 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,392,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $406,155,000 after purchasing an additional 373,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its “market perform” rating on Travelers and raised its price target to $356 from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. KBW price target update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed its rating on Travelers and raised its price target to from $342, implying modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Travelers announced it will be the first anchor carrier partner in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Applied partnership announcement

Travelers announced it will be the in Applied’s new submissionless commercial insurance experience, an AI-enabled tool that could improve quote speed and workflow efficiency for agents and carriers. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ auto and homeowners insurance business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Zacks growth note

A Zacks note highlighted that Travelers’ business is driving growth, with recurring premiums and underwriting income supported by disciplined pricing and technology. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $324 from $304 but kept a “neutral” rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Mizuho price target update

Mizuho raised its price target to from $304 but kept a rating, signaling limited near-term upside in its view. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its target to $334 from $295 while maintaining an “equal weight” stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo lifted its target to from $295 while maintaining an stance, also suggesting the shares are fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece argued that Travelers’ strong fundamentals may already be reflected in the recent run-up, reinforcing a more cautious view after the stock’s sharp climb. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $336.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.48. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $349.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 28.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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