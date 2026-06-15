The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.0667.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $329.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $316.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $304.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $249.19 and a 52 week high of $313.12. The company's 50-day moving average price is $300.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

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