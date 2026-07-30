The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 3,200 Price Target at Citigroup

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,200 in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of The Weir Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,490 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,800 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,555 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,429.78.

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The Weir Group Price Performance

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 2,772 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,254 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,822.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 54.60 EPS for the quarter. The Weir Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities analysts forecast that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other The Weir Group news, insider Penelope Anne Freer acquired 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,729 per share, for a total transaction of £24,561. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Weir Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Weir Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: First-half revenue and orders increased, signaling continued demand for Weir’s engineered mining and minerals-processing equipment and supporting expectations for further growth. Revenue, orders rise in first half at Weir Group

First-half revenue and orders increased, signaling continued demand for Weir’s engineered mining and minerals-processing equipment and supporting expectations for further growth. Positive Sentiment: Director Penelope Anne Freer bought 900 shares at GBX 2,729, investing £24,561. The purchase may be viewed as a modest vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. Insider Buying: The Weir Group Insider Acquires 900 Shares

Director Penelope Anne Freer bought 900 shares at GBX 2,729, investing £24,561. The purchase may be viewed as a modest vote of confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and GBX 3,555 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of GBX 3,435.33.

Jefferies reaffirmed its “buy” rating and GBX 3,555 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of GBX 3,435.33. Neutral Sentiment: Weir reported quarterly earnings per share of GBX 54.60, with a 9.63% net margin and 13.42% return on equity. The release provides evidence of profitability, although no comparison with analysts’ estimates was given. The Weir Group earnings report and conference call

Weir reported quarterly earnings per share of GBX 54.60, with a 9.63% net margin and 13.42% return on equity. The release provides evidence of profitability, although no comparison with analysts’ estimates was given. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 28.9 times earnings and with a PEG ratio of 2.59, the stock carries a demanding valuation. Its price also remains below the 200-day moving average of about GBX 2,822, which could limit near-term momentum if investors require stronger earnings growth to justify the valuation.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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