The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Western Union has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

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Western Union Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,752,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,668. Western Union has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72.

Western Union (NYSE:WU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). Western Union had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Western Union by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,265 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,546.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,331 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

Western Union Company NYSE: WU is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company enables individuals and businesses to send and receive money through a variety of channels, including its vast agent network, online platforms, and mobile applications. Core services include person-to-person money transfers, business-to-business cross-border payments, bill payment services and prepaid card programs.

Through its digital offerings, Western Union provides customers with the ability to initiate transfers via its website and mobile app, as well as track transactions in real time.

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