Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. Wall Street Zen cut Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 104.34% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 13,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $218,216.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 232,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,970.23. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 273,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $4,718,797.33. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,237,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $159,158,317.17. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,309. 7.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 93,591 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company's stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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