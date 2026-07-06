Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $605.0870.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,589 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $46,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% in the second quarter. Adelphi Trust Co now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 684 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

TMO stock opened at $522.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $403.36 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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