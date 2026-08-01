Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

TMO opened at $575.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $435.27 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 17,214 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $8,524,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. The Top 5 Analyst Questions From Thermo Fisher’s Q2 Earnings Call

Thermo Fisher reported adjusted EPS of $6.03 versus the $5.71 analyst consensus, while revenue increased 10.5% year over year to $11.99 billion, above the $11.71 billion forecast. Management cited broad-based momentum across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial and diagnostics markets. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives are gaining attention: Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. How Thermo Fisher Is Riding Bioproduction and AI-Led Growth Trends

Expansion in bioproduction, high-end instruments, AI-powered software and clinical-data capabilities could support long-term growth as pharmaceutical and biotech activity improves. Recent regulatory clearances across the diagnostics portfolio also strengthen the company’s product offering. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment remain supportive: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Thermo Fisher Receives Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $25.12 from $24.85 and its FY2027 estimate to $27.43 from $27.19. Brokerages collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” recommendation, and one analysis estimates TMO is approximately 2% undervalued following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Strong recent performance raises the bar: TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery.

TMO’s reported 30-day share-price return of 15.04% and 90-day return of 22.92% reflect optimism already priced into the stock, increasing the importance of further earnings delivery. Negative Sentiment: Competition and execution remain risks: Thermo Fisher’s AI, bioproduction and clinical-data investments offer growth opportunities, but intensifying competition means delays or weaker-than-expected adoption could pressure future results and the premium valuation.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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