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Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) has an average analyst recommendation of "Hold" from six covering firms, with an average 12-month price target of $57.00.
  • The stock recently traded at $61.14, above that average target, after moving between a 12-month low of $23.86 and a high of $71.87.
  • In its latest quarterly report, Thermon posted $148.33 million in revenue, beating estimates, but EPS of $0.55 narrowly missed consensus by $0.01.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Thermon Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermon Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.31%.Thermon Group's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Thermon Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group, Inc NYSE: THR is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon's core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

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Analyst Recommendations for Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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