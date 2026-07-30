Thermon Group (THR) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $117.1620 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Thermon Group (NYSE:THR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Thermon Group's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THR. Weiss Ratings lowered Thermon Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermon Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermon Group

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 110.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group, Inc NYSE: THR is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon's core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

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