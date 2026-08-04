Thomas Chorman Sells 50 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Chorman sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $15,278.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,554.96. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $13.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.91. 82,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,309. Standex International Corporation has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $363.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.79.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $228.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.47 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $350.00 price target on Standex International in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $298.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Standex International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Standex International by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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