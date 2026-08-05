Thomas Salice Sells 415 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Salice sold 415 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.62, for a total transaction of $599,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.04. The trade was a 58.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded down $14.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,422.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 79,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,909. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,273.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.68. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,212.14% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,225.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,461.27.

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Mettler-Toledo International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,351,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,508 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $964,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $830,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,989,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 272,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $380,375,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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