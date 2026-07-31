Thomas Timko Buys 700 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Timko acquired 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $50,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,412.28. This represents a 28.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 3.3%

NYSE DBD traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 487,111 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.87%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBD. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc NYSE: DBD is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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