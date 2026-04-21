Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.2692.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $183.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $174.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company's stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRI opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.09%. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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